King Charles celebrates reformation of 42 Squadron with powerful message

King Charles praised the RAF for providing 'world-leading training' that supports global peace and cooperation during a ceremonial visit to RAF Lossiemouth today.

The monarch attended the Stand-Up Parade to mark the reformation of Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.

The King observed both the ceremonial proceedings and an impressive aerial display before addressing the gathered personnel.

The Royal Family's official social media accounts shared the event with the caption: 'By providing world-leading training to our allies, you contribute to a shared commitment to peace, security and co-operation across the globe.

'At RAF Lossiemouth in northern Scotland. The King has attended the Stand-Up Parade for Number 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron.

'RAF Lossiemouth is one of two quick reaction alert stations which protect the UK airspace.'

During the event, the King delivered a speech highlighting the importance of RAF Lossiemouth.

The monarch said: 'It gives me the greatest possible pleasure to be here with you all today to mark the standing up of 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron, and to present you with your new Standard.

I am especially pleased to be doing so here at RAF. Lossiemouth, the beating heart of the United Kingdom’s long range maritime patrol aircraft capability, and an air station at the end of whose runway my old school, Gordonstoun, is situated!"

The King concluded: 'Your dedication, skill and professionalism are an immense credit to the Royal Air Force and to the United Kingdom.

You carry forward a proud legacy, and I have no doubt that you will continue to uphold the highest standards in the years to come.'

Located in northern Scotland, RAF Lossiemouth is one of the UK's two quick reaction alert stations, playing a vital role in defending national airspace.