Meghan Markle's cake holds loving tribute to her mother

Meghan Markle apparently had a fantastic birthday celebration, as reflected in her birthday post.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 44th birthday on Monday with her family in California.

It's worth noting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not lived with the British royal family since stepping down as working royals in 2020.

Since then,there has never been a public birthday wish from the Royal Family to the Meghan, who previously accused them of discrimination and racist remarks.

On Tuesday evening, Meghan took to Instagram to share fun-filled moments from a celebratory meal marking the occasion.

Royals fans quickly noticed that the flowers featured in the post appeared to represent he nickname Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has for her daughter.

One fan wrote: 'Notice the birthday cake represents her nickname 'Flower,' which was given to her by her mother.'

Meghan captioned her birthday post: 'Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,' Meghan wrote.“

'To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it [heart emoji],' she continued.

'And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary [spaghetti emoji],” she detailed, concluding with, “Thank you for a standout dining experience.'