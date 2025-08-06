Coast Guard reveals OceanGate tragedy was ‘preventable’

One of the most heart wrecking Ocean gate tragedy took another turn when scientists revealed that deep-sea incident was preventable.

The tragedy took place two years ago when Titan Submersible from OceanGate went missing from deep sea, taking lives of five people on board.

People remain curious regarding the tragic incident as many investigations are on-going as the reason unknown till date.

According to CNN, US Coast Guard investigators (USCG) have unfolded shocking revelations regarding the ocean expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic in August 2023.

The initial investigation report blames company CEO for the tragic incident.

Chairperson Board Investigation, Titan Marine Jason Neubauer, said, “This marine casualty and the loss of five lives was preventable. The two-year investigation has identified multiple contributing factors that led to this tragedy."

The investigators released a 335-pages detailed report highlighting most important reason for Titan Marine crash from technical issues to company’s failure.

The report determines that the OceanGate company which owned Titan Submersible, had "flawed" safety protocols which led to the death of five people.

The report put the blame on OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, who designed the "Titan Submersible" and ignored safety warnings, edged regulations and exhibited negligence.

USCG investigators also claimed that Rush would have likely faced serious criminal charges if he was alive among other four people who died in this unexpected misfortune.

After the disaster, the company has suspended all operations. But it’s still a registered business.

OceanGate’s spokesperson released a statement in response to a recent OceanGate report, stating: “We again offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who died on June 18, 2023, and to all those impacted by the tragedy. After the tragedy occurred, the company permanently wound down operations and directed its resources fully towards cooperating with the Coast Guard’s inquiry through its completion.”

OceanGate company’s own website also mentions that “OceanGate has suspended all explorations and commercial operations.”

Furthermore, Alfred Hagen from OceanGate clarifies, “I don’t think it was criminal”.

Hagen explains that according to the USCG findings the reason behind the Titan submersibles catastrophic implosion on its voyage was inadequate maintenance and inspections which contributed to the titanic wreckage.

Moreover, this was the initial report and counter report findings are yet to be disclose.

The OceanGate tragedy happened in August 2023 when Titan submersible implosion took place during an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean and took life of 5 people on board.

People aboard included:

Stockton Rush (CEO OceanGate)

Paul Gate (French deep-sea explorer and Titanic expert)

Hamish Harding (British Businessman)

Shahzada Dawood (Pakistani Businessman)

Suleman Dawood (Son of Shahzada Dawood)

According to initial reports, the incident happened when the communication between Titan and its mothership MV polar was lost more than 1 hour into the dive.

After the submersible had been missing for continuous four days, a remotely operated underwater Vehicle (ROV) discovered a debris containing parts of Titan about 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.