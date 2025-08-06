Japan remembers Hiroshima bombing after 80 years

Japan held a silent prayer on Wednesday, August 06, 2025, to mark 80 years since the United States (U.S.) dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and leaders from other countries attended the ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.

“Hiroshima is the only nation attacked by an atomic bomb during world war,” said Mayor Kazumi Matsui, adding, “The people of Japan want true and lasting peace.”

The U.S. dropped two atomic bombs during World War II, first on Hiroshima, and then on Nagasaki. This led to Japan’s surrender and the end of the war.

More than 200,000 people died because of the bombs, some died instantly, while others died late from radiation and severe burns. Many survivors are still affected today.

One survivor, Shingo Naito, was just six years old when the bomb hit Hiroshima. He lost his father and two siblings.

Naito said, “My father was burned and blinded. His skin was hanging. He couldn’t even hold my hand”. He now shares his story with students, who are turning his memories into art.

At the memorial, Mayor Matsui warned that many countries are building more weaponsm.

“Some leaders think nuclear weapons are necessary for safety. But they are ignoring the lessons of history,” he said, adding, “This thinking put would peace in danger.”

He also said that the global nuclear deal, known as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, is now weak and not working well.

He urged Japan to sign a new treaty that bans nuclear weapons completely. This treaty stared in 2021, and more than 70 countries have signed it. But major nuclear powers like the United States and Russia have not, saying these weapons help in defense.

Japan also has not signed the treaty calling for complete ban on nuclear weapons as it believes that US nuclear weapons help keep Japan safe.

This issue divides many people in Japan, on the road near Peace Memorial Park, small groups of protesters asked for a world without nuclear weapons.

Another atomic bomb survivor, Satoshi Tanaka, said he had cancer due to radiation. He added that the violence in Gaza and Ukraine reminds him of the horror he lived though.

“When I see destroyed cities and scared children, I remember everything I faced,” he said.

“Nuclear weapons still exist and can destroy the world many times over,” Tanaka added.

Satoshi Tanaka also shared a strong message: “People everywhere must speak up. We must put pressure on world leaders to stop this danger.”