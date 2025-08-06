Dr Chandauka forced to acknowledge Prince Harry in bitter statement

Prince Harry received acknowledgement from Dr Sophie Chandauka, Sentebale’s chairperson

four months after she accused the Duke of Sussex for bullying “at scale”.

After the UK’s charity watchdog concluded its investigation in the claims made, it found no evidence of wrongdoing from Prince Harry. Following the end of the probe, the Duke released a statement claiming that the result was “unsurprising”.

However, a spokesperson said that the Duke was “unhappy” as it hurt the very vulnerable children the charity aimed to support.

In response, Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE, Chair of Sentebale released a statement stating that she “appreciates” the Charity Commission for its conclusions which “confirm the governance concerns” she raised privately in February 2025.

“The experience was intense, and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience,” she said. “We have continued to directly serve children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana with the steadfast support of long-standing funders, strategic partners, and community leaders.

“Our phenomenal team will directly serve more than 78,000 children and young people this year, matching or exceeding our impact in 2024 at a time of acute need in the region.”

While thanking and praising “every dedicated colleague and the courageous new Board members” for persevering amid the “unprecedented media glare”, she shaded Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso for their sudden resignation on March 24, 2025, which caused “incalculable damage”

She noted that it also offered “a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviours displayed in private”.

Dr Chanduaka was also forced to acknowledge the founders, despite her previous grievances and scathing criticism.

“Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our Founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato.”

She concluded, “To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.”