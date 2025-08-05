VIDEO: Dr Zakir Naik performs daring bungee jump in Bali

This screengrab shows Dr Zakir Naik bungee jumping in Bali, Indonesia, August 2, 2025. — X/@drzakiranaik

Renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik astonished his global audience by completing a 430-foot bungee jump during his ongoing visit to Indonesia.

The 59-year-old preacher, widely known for his religious lectures and interfaith debates, was seen plunging from a platform at a Bali beach, secured by a bungee cord. The footage was shared via his official X account as part of a series of adventurous activities undertaken during the trip.

During the same trip, Dr Naik also engaged in cliff jumping and water sliding, appearing to enjoy the physically demanding activities.

This is not his first foray into adventure sports, last year, during a visit to Uganda, he completed a 165-foot bungee jump.

Visit to Pakistan

Last year Dr Naik visited Pakistan, where he was received with heightened protocol and security arrangements.

During his stay, the University of Karachi awarded Dr Zakir Naik an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) in Islamic Studies at a special convocation ceremony held at the Sindh Governor’s House. The honorary degree was awarded by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who serves as the university’s chancellor.

Tessori acknowledged Dr Naik’s contributions to Islamic preaching and debate, expressing hope that he would continue his mission with the same dedication. The event was attended by consul generals, the chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Rafi, KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi, Mufti Abdul Rahim, deans, and senior faculty members.

The degree was conferred following approval by the KU Syndicate.

He also addressed public gatherings in Karachi, and made appearances in Lahore and Islamabad.