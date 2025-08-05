Prince Andrew receives grave warning as bombshell set to drop

Prince Andrew has his last chance to save his 'tarnished' reputation as a bombshell book is set to be released soon.

King Charles' brother, who often made it to the negative headlines, once again became a part of controversy after shocking claims made in author Andrew Lownie's book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

As per the Daily Mail, there are multiple inside stories from the York household, but the one which recently sparked reactions was an alleged fight between Prince Harry and Andrew in 2013.

The writer penned in his book that there was a heated argument between the uncle and nephew, after Andrew said something "behind Harry's back" in a royal gathering, leaving the father of Beatrice and Eugenie "with a bloody nose."

However, the Duke of Sussex's representative denied such allegations. In a statement, Harry's team member said, "I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

Now, speaking of the forthcoming release, royal commentator Alexander Larman warned the Duke of York of further embarrassment.

He believes that Andrew should speak out to deny stories about him set to be made public, as it is a last chance to save his reputation.

As per The Spectator, Alexander said, "His already tarnished reputation is likely to sink even further into the gutter, especially if Andrew does not dignify any of the stories in the book with a refutation of any kind."

For the unversed, Prince Andrew earlier portrayed the royals in a bad light with his connections with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged involvement in a spy scandal, creating more distance between him and his brother King Charles.