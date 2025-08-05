Australians enjoy rare snow amid wild weather since mid-80s

Eastern Australia witnessed a rare snowstorm bring the thickest snowfall ever in decades.

Several towns in Australia experienced snow as well as heavy rain and thunderstorms as wild weather swept the areas causing floods, stranding vehicles and power outages, on Saturday, August 2, 2025,

Cars, trees and houses were fully covered in thick white snow. It was a rare site to experience for Australians after decades.

As reported, the New South Wales Emergency service informed that authorities dealt with over 1,455 incidents, and ongoing search efforts for missing persons swept away by floodwaters continue.

More than 100 vehicles stranded on roads.

According to Sky News, Australian weather bureau Meteorologist Mirium Bradbury reported that about 40cm (16 inches) of snow fell in the northern part of New South Wales, considered as the heaviest snowfall since the mid-1980’s.

"Parts of neighboring state Queensland also witnessed snowfall for the first time in 10 years," she further reported.

Meteorologist Bradbury said that Australia’s weather has become more volatile in recent years due to climate change but this snow event remains unusual.

“What makes this event unusual is how much snow we had but also how widespread, covering quite a large part of the northern tablelands,” he added.

Major flooding may occur due to this unprecedented wild weather conditions in some part of the New England in the north of New South Wales and people were told to evacuate to take safety measures.

Yellow warnings were being issued by the New South Wales Emergency service to combat the winter snow challenges.