Royal insider shares insights into Sarah Ferguson's 'loyalty' to Prince Andrew

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has shared his insights into the enduring bond between Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, despite their divorce over three decades ago.

Edwards, who has worked with the Duchess of York for over four decades, described her as "one of my favourite royals" and believes that her loyalty to Prince Andrew remains unchanged.

Fergie and Prince Andrew's relationship began in 1985, when they were introduced by Princess Diana. The couple's romance was a media sensation, with Andrew being hailed as a national hero following his service in the Falklands War.

He recalled the early days of their relationship, saying that he spoke to photographers outside Fergie's office to give her space amid growing press interest.

Despite their divorce in 1996, Edwards believes that Fergie and Prince Andrew's bond is unbreakable.

"Sarah and Andrew are still very close and will be until the day they die," he claimed. Edwards cited Fergie's devotion to her family, including her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, as evidence of her enduring loyalty.

The photographer shared a heartwarming story about Fergie's trip to Argentina with her toddlers to say goodbye to her dying stepfather. He recalled Fergie arriving on horseback with young Beatrice perched on the saddle, showcasing her dedication to her family.

Even after nearly 30 years of divorce, Edwards says Fergie remains devoted to Prince Andrew. "One thing I know about the King is that he is a kind man who was never going to kick his brother and Fergie out of their home, Royal Lodge at Windsor," Edwards said.

"She will always be there for Andrew," he concluded.