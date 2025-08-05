Meghan Markle ends wait as she confirms special date for new product drop

Meghan Markle has finally ended the suspense surrounding her new As Ever drop.

On Sunday, August 4 — which also happened to be her 44th birthday — the Duchess of Sussex confirmed the long-awaited restock of her sold-out rosé.

In an email newsletter sent to subscribers, Meghan’s brand revealed that the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available starting Tuesday, August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

“Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release!” the email read, per People magazine. “We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow.”

The message described the new rosé as “harvested under the California sun” and “a dazzling vintage” that “embodies everything we love — it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer.”

The team also teased that more As ever products would be restocked soon, adding, “Cheers to birthdays, a new vintage, and the last golden weeks of summer.”

People, Meghan is keeping her birthday low-key this year, spending the day privately with Prince Harry and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.