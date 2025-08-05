Meghan Markle ends wait as she confirms special date for new product drop

Meghan Markle has finally ended the suspense surrounding her new As Ever drop.
On Sunday, August 4 — which also happened to be her 44th birthday — the Duchess of Sussex confirmed the long-awaited restock of her sold-out rosé.
In an email newsletter sent to subscribers, Meghan’s brand revealed that the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available starting Tuesday, August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.
“Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release!” the email read, per People magazine. “We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow.”
The message described the new rosé as “harvested under the California sun” and “a dazzling vintage” that “embodies everything we love — it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer.”
The team also teased that more As ever products would be restocked soon, adding, “Cheers to birthdays, a new vintage, and the last golden weeks of summer.”
People, Meghan is keeping her birthday low-key this year, spending the day privately with Prince Harry and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.
The Duke of Sussex's name has popped up on the unlikeliest list due to an awkward blunder
Prince Harry receives message of encouragement from his dad King Charles on Meghan's big day
Meghan Markle staffers give surprising update years after ‘bullying’ report
Buckingham Palace releases delightful statement on Meghan Markle's 44th birthday
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew fights takes an unexpected turn after scathing statement
Meghan Meghan isn't going to be welcomed back by Britons: report