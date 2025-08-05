William, Kate's parenting plan aims to 'spare' Charlotte Harry's struggles

Prince and Princess of Wales are working to avoid favourtism among their children

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a thoughtful plan in place to ensure Princess Charlotte does not face the same struggled once experienced by her uncle, Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales and her daughter were spotted on Sunday, July 27, attending the Women's Euro 2025 final at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, where they cheered on the victorious Lionesses alongside Prince William.

According to royal experts, Charlotte's appearance at the match may reflect a modern parenting strategy aimed at tackling a longstanding challenge within the Royal Family-the issue often faced by royal siblings who are not the heir.

This dilemma, commonly referred to as the 'spare' syndrome, has reportedly impacted figures like Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and even Queen Elizabeth's later sister, Princess Margaret-individuals who have at times struggled with feeling overlooked or lacking purpose.

Writing for The I, royal commentator Richard Palmer suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales are working to avoid favourtism among their children, in an effort to prevent the emotional fallout tied to being the 'spare.'

He noted: 'In a Royal Family traditionally focused on the need to create an heir to the throne, and then a pare just in case something goes wrong, the Waleses want their children to have emotional security instead of giving special treatment to the chosen one.'

Unlike previous royal generations, William and Kate are placing their roles as parents above official royal duties.

Moreover, insiders close to the family shared with Palmer that Princess Charlotte is believed to have inherited her mother's composure and inner strength and confidence.'