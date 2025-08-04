Meghan Markle reacts to celebrity bestie in first statement on special day

Meghan Markle issues first statement on her 44th birthday

Meghan Markle, who got flooded with love and heartfelt wishes from fans and friend on her special day, has released her first statement on her 44th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex received a glowing birthday tribute from one of her closest friends, who just happens to share the exact same birthday.

Abigail Spencer, who shared screen with Meghan in hit drama Suits, celebrated turning 44 on August 4 with a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, who shares the exact same birthday.

The actress shared their iconic photos and called Meghan: “champagne in human form.”

In her first statement of the day, Meghan reacted to her friend's true love. She wrote in the comments section: "Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."

Abigail and Meghan have been friend since 2011 when they first met on the set of Suits. Abigail played Dana Scott, a recurring character, and Meghan portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane. Their friendship quickly extended off-screen.

She was also invited to Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018. She has been a vocal supporter of Meghan, particularly during turbulent moments in the spotlight.