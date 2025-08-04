Duchess Difficult storm returns as Meghan Markle turns 44: 'angry'

Meghan Markle was reportedly left angry after being branded 'Duchess Difficult' by Palace insiders, according to fresh claims.

To note, the Suits star was said to have earned the nickname due to what staff described as 'demanding' and angry emails allegedly sent as early as 5am.

Her behaviour reportedly led to multiple staff resignations, with allegations of bullying and claims that some team members were reduced to tears, according to Palace aides.

However, Meghan has consistently denied such allegations, calling them as part of a 'calculated smear campaign.'

Veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low, who broke the bullying story in May 2021-just ahead of Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey bombshell interview-shed further light on the issue.

He said: 'There had been one or two stories which suggested there were difficult relations between Meghan and her staff. We'd seen them and the phrase 'Duchess Difficult' had been used.

'We knew Meghan was angry about those stories. We knew she challenged that narrative.'

Since relocating to the United States in 2020, the Sussexes have seen 25 staff members depart from their team- six of whom have left in the last four months, including two top PR executives.