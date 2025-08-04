Pamela Anderson reacts to being 'ripped off' by Meghan Markle

Pamela Anderson played 'Plead the Fifth' with fellow guest Liam Neeson and host Andy Cohen

Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle both came out with back-to-back cooking shows this past year, but neither wants to stir the pot.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, August 3, the Baywatch star addressed speculation that Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, copied her own cooking show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love on Amazon Prime.

In a segment called "Plead the Fifth" with her fellow guest Liam Neeson, host Andy Cohen asked Anderson, “On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show?”

Without skipping a beat, Anderson replied, “One. I didn’t – I didn’t really look, but I mean, I didn’t invent cooking shows.”

She added with a laugh that the Duchess of Sussex is “just doing her thing.”

The comparison between their shows first went viral earlier this year, with fans pointing out similar names, aesthetics, and even voiceovers. Both trailers open with shots of their star wading through a garden before heading into a rustic kitchen to prepare meals with guests.

“I love to cook,” Anderson says in her teaser. “I just have always wanted to take things to another level.”

Markle echoes a similar vibe in her own promo: “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

Jesse Fawcett, who co-created Anderson’s show, also chimed in at the time, saying, “It’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly.”