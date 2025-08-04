Meghan Markle receives new title on her 44th Birthday after Palace update

Meghan Markle receives new title o her 44th Birthday after Palace update

It has always been a dream for Meghan Markle to capture the hearts of her people as she makes all her efforts to soar to new heights by staying in the spotlight.

The Duchess of Sussex - who's celebrating her auspicious day with her family in Montecito on Monday, August 4 - is an icon of inspiration to many, even some of her celebrity friends are still showering love and praise on the Duchess for her caring gestures towards them.

Meghan's friend Abigail Spencer shared a heartfelt tribute to the Duchess, giving her title that surely she loves to have: "Champagne in Human Form."

The 'Suits' co-star and longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex, who also turned 44 on the same date, celebrated their shared birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Meghan “champagne in human form” and thanking her for “saving my life”

Sharing her stunning photo with Meghan, she wrote: "As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other."

She continued: "Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine. Love, Abs. 44/4. 8/4/81."

The Duchess reacted in the same spirit as she dropped a comment: "Thank you, sweet Abs!"

She continued: "Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."

The two stars met in 2011 on the set of Suits, where Spencer played Dana Scott, a recurring character, and Meghan portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane. Their friendship quickly extended off-screen.

Spencer was one of the Suits cast members invited to Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018. She has been a vocal supporter of Meghan, particularly during turbulent moments in the spotlight.

The surprising post comes hours after Buckingham Palace issued an update on King Charles' celebration with special people on the same day.

On the other hand, Meghan's As ever team also released her heart capturing photo on its official Instagram to mark the Duchess' milestone event, writing a tribute: "Celebrating the woman behind it all."

The statement continued: "She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."

However, Meghan's post and Harry's comments on her wife's big day would surely be an absolute treat to their fans.