Princess Anne’s son pops auestion to NHS nurse with £10,000 ring

Princess Anne’s son sannounces engagement.

Peter Phillips who began dating NHS nurse Harriet Sperling last year, is officially engaged and the stunning diamond ring on her finger is already turning heads.

The couple confirmed their happy news on Friday, releasing photos that showed the future Mrs Phillips beaming while proudly wearing her dazzling new sparkler.

Speaking exclusively to GB News, Tobias Kormind co-founder and managing director of 77 Diamonds, Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller shared his expert insight into the piece.

“The ring appears to be a classic trilogy design, most likely featuring an oval or round diamond in the centre, flanked by trapeze-cut or triangular stones on either side,” he said.

While Kormind noted a precise valuation would require a clearer image and details about the ring’s provenance, the timeless design and impressive stones suggest it is a piece fit for a royal bride-to-be.

“The final price would reflect personal preferences of cut, carat, and craftsmanship,” he explained.

The royal engagement was confirmed in a statement from Gerard Franklin, which read: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.

Their Majesties The King and Queen, as well as The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been informed. No date has yet been officially set for the wedding.”