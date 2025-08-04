Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal fall from grace: Britons give final verdict

Meghan Markle, who's experiencing a tough phase in her life, has received unexpected news from the UK amid ongoing talks with Netflix to secure the lucrative deal.

Britons have made a final decision on the Duchess of Sussex after the couple's relocation to the US, following their shocking move to step down as senior working royals in 2020.

Royal author and expert Ingrid Seward claimed Harry's wife Meghan is not going to be welcomed back across the pond anytime soon after her royal exit.

"The Duchess, who turned 44 on Monday (Aug 4, 2025), is herself not interest in returning to the UK as she wants to build her own Kingdom in the US," a royal source has claimed.

"British public have already given their verdict on her after her attack on the royal family," they claimed.

Meanwhile, Harry's reputation is also been affected in his own country, according to a new poll.

Britons believe he's more of a celebrity than a member of the royal family as Harry and Meghan Markle continue to distance themselves from the Firm.

According to the Ipsos survey, only 21 per cent of Brits perceive Harry as more of a royal family member than a celebrity.

Meghan and Harry lost their Royal Highness status after saying goodbye to the UK and relocated to the US. The couple's claims against senior members of the royal family in interviews and Harry's 'Spare' worsened their relationship with the Firm.