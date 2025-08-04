Prince Andrew daughters send birthday message to Meghan after King's nod

Meghan Markle received good news as two members of the royal family are highly likely to send birthday greetings to Montecito after King Charles' nod to Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex turns 44 today (August 4), and royal expert Jennie Bond shared that her husband will make her day memorable.

She claimed that there is no chance that any senior working royal will deliver a message to Archie and Lilibet's mother.

However, Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, could be among the ones celebrating Meghan's big day after the King began peace talks with his son Harry.

The royal commentator said, "I definitely thought that being 44 was a bit of a nondescript birthday, not particularly worthy of a special celebration. But I’m sure that Harry will want to make a fuss of his wife on her special day."

Jennie stated, "I don’t think Meghan should hold her breath for birthday messages from the Royal family, though it may well be that Princess Eugenie - and possibly Beatrice— will send a present or a card."

There is no hidden fact in this that the York sisters still share a special bond with the Sussexes.

Earlier, amid reports of a clash between Eugenie and Harry, an insider told People, "The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be."

Notably, fans are curious to see rare insight into Meghan Markle's 44th birthday celebrations, which are expected to take place in Montecito.