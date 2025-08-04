King Charles gives welcome nod to Prince Harry on Meghan's 44th birthday

King Charles III seems to be desperate to see his grandchildren as he's trying to encourage his son Prince Harry for his return to the royal fold with his gestures during public outing.

The 76-year-old monarch made a public appearance in a happy mood on his granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle's 44th birthday, which falls on August 4.

He was seen enjoying games with special people and listing to traditional music during his surprise outing on Monday.

The King's appearance comes amid reports of reconciliation with Harry as the Duke is also said to be making efforts to reunite with his cancer-stricken dad amid his health woes.

The monarch's gesture to spend the day with special people seems to be a subtle nod to Harry, who's set to return to the UK with his Invictus Games, a special initiative to promote healthy activities.

Prince Harry admits that the Games bring people together. He also believes through sport, we change lives, and save lives.

The Duke's Invictus Games Foundation also offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS), providing opportunities for post-traumatic growth and enabling those involved to reclaim their purpose, identity and future, beyond injury.

The King was all smiles and in good spirits as he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness. The event - celebrating the culture and talents of the people of the North Highlands - includes pipe bands, and competitive games including tug of war and tossing the caber.

Meghan's birthday coincides with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who was born on August 4 in 1900.

The Mey Games have become an annual tradition since it first established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th Birthday of The Queen Mother.

King Charles' country has successfully won the bid to host Harry's Invictus Games in 2027. Competing against bids from six cities around the world, Birmingham won the bid through its strong commitment to the welfare and recovery of serving personnel and veterans.