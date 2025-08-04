King Charles celebrates special people after 'happy' retirement

King Charles celebrates after 'happy' retirement

King Charles appeared in a joyful mood after the royal family announced the retirement of a special royal companion.

On August 4, the monarch's team released photos of beaming Charles from his visit to the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

The message alongside the pictures reads "The Games celebrate the hospitality, culture and talents of the people of the North Highlands. The event includes pipe bands and competitive games, including tug of war and tossing the caber."

"First established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th Birthday of The Queen Mother, The Mey Games have since become an annual tradition."

It is pertinent to note that King Charles' delightful appearance came after his team paid a heartfelt tribute to a giant grey horse, Tyrone, who served the royal family for 14 years.

As per the statement, "Tyrone was a Ceremonial Carriage Horse, responsible for drawing the carriages in which the monarch, other Members of the Royal Family, and their guests travel."

Tyrone, who is now retired, was part of a series of significant events, including State Visits, Royal Weddings, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the presentation of Credentials, and Royal Ascot.

Notably, the update on King Charles' sighting in Mey Highland Games came on his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's 44th birthday celebration.