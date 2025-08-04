Prince Harry receives strong reaction to legal action as Andrew war heats up

Prince Harry is now being challenged to a new fight as the drama between him and uncle Prince Andrew begins to escalate into a legal trouble.

The Duke of Sussex had issued a legal letter to The Mail after it published excerpts from the forthcoming book by historian Andrew Lownie detailing a physical altercation between Harry and Andrew among other things.

Harry’s spokesperson had issued a strongly-worded statement on Saturday denying the claims. Later on, it was revealed that a legal action has been taken against the “gross inaccuracies” and the “damaging and defamatory remarks” made in the DailyMail report.

Following the legal notice, the historian issued a response of his own.

“I look forward to doing battle and the disclosures which will emerge,” Lownie said in a tweet shared on X.

Previously, that author doubled down on his claims about his accounts mentioned in the book, asserting that he rechecked and reconfirmed the details of the incident.

“I stand by my source, who has proved reliable and was close to Andrew. They had no reason to make this up and gave me lots of detail,” Lownie told The Daily Beast.

“On the other hand, it is understandable that Prince Harry’s spokesman should seek to deny the story which has shades of the altercation he had with his brother. I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.”

The excerpt from the book stated that after Harry and Andrew had a “heated argument” during a family event in 2013, “punches were thrown” and Harry managed to give his uncle “a bloody nose” before their fight was broken up.