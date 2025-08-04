King Charles office issues alarming statement after retirement update

An alarming statement has been released by King Charles' office after the royal family announced the 'retirement' of their beloved companion.

On Monday, August 4, the officials at Balmoral Castle shared that the royal house located at a large estate house in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is closed due to Storm Floris.

As per a message released on Balmoral Castle's official Instagram page, the castle "will be closed to the public today, Monday 4th August, due to Storm Floris."

The monarch's team issued an advisory that reads, "Please do not travel to the Estate. We will be issuing refunds for tickets to visit today. Stay safe, everyone."

For the unversed, BBC reported that Storm Floris is "expected to bring unseasonably strong winds to parts of north Wales... and Scotland."

It is important to note that fans of British royal history are able to pay a visit to Balmoral Castle seven days a week.

Notably, the Castle will remain open till August 10, because the royal family will begin their traditional summer break at the estate.

The new update on Balmoral Castle came after Buckingham Palace paid a heartfelt tribute to Tyrone, a giant grey horse, who served 14 years to the royal family.