Prince William receives approval for key plans after palace announcement

King Charles’s elder son, William, owns land in south London which is set to be turned into homes for young homeless individuals as part of the Prince and Princess of Wales Homewards programme, via BBC.

Following a meeting held last week, Lambeth Council “unanimously approved the plan”. The Local Democracy Reporting Service stated that 60 Sancroft Street in Vauxhall, owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, will be renovated into 16 affordable rentals for 18- to 25-year-olds.

A former health centre at 65 Sancroft Street is also expected to be demolished and be turned into a building of 23 flats.

Managed by charity Centrepoint, the first homes will be delivered by the end of 2026.

“This scheme embodies the very best of what planning should achieve, combining a sensitive approach to heritage, outstanding design-quality, and most importantly delivering essential social value in our borough,” said Vauxhall councillor Martin Bailey.

