Meghan Markle suffers upsetting blow amid birthday celebration

Meghan Markle received an upsetting update amid her 44th birthday celebration with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex warned about her inconsistent content on her personal and her lifestyle brand As Ever Instagram pages.

For the unversed, Meghan returned to social media at the beginning of 2025 with back-to-back announcements about her career ventures.

First, she released her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In a video message, the former Suits actress unveiled her brand, As Ever.

At last, she made a comeback in the podcast industry with Confessions of a Female Founder.

However, it appears that Meghan and her As Ever team have not been giving frequent updates, which might leave her fans upset.

As per Newsweek, PR expert Nick Ede said, "Her Instagram, she's not done many posts recently. As Ever just reposts recipes they've made of her own stuff, it's not like it's setting the world on fire."

She added, "It’s not a consistent brand yet; it doesn’t have a story. I think people forget it quite quickly."

It is important to mention that these comments came during the Sussexes' special milestone, which is Meghan's birthday.