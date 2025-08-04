Stephen Colbert’s new gig revealed after late-night show cancellation

Stephen Colbert is all set to perform late-night host on an upcoming season three episode of the crime comedy, Elsbeth on CBS.

According to a report published by Vulture, Colbert’s new show will premiere on October 12 where he will play the host of a fictional late-night talk show called Way Late with Scotty Bristol.

The outlet revealed that the episode was filmed this week while Colbert’s Elsbeth role was in the works for quite some time.

Earlier in February, Wendell Pierce made an appearance on The Late Show where Colbert asked the actor if he could help him land a role on Elsbeth, as he’s been wanting “to be a corpse on one of these shows”.

Interestingly, Pierce responded, “I can make that happen. I know a guy who knows a guy. We can get you on.”

It is pertinent to mention that Elsbeth was created by Robert and Michelle King, and stars Carrie Preston in her The Good Wife role, along with Pierce.

Other notable guest stars from past seasons include Nathan Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick and Retta.

Meanwhile, CBS announced last month that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert would end after the next TV season.

The network explained that the move was purely a “financial decision” however a few speculated that the cancellation was to please Donald Trump amid a merger between Paramount, CBS’ parent company and Skydance.