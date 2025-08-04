Meghan Markle rings in her 44th birthday with Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is set to celebrate a special day with her loved ones in Montecito amid Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles.

Today, August 4, the Duchess of Sussex turns 44 and is expected to mark her birthday with her husband and their two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There is a high chance that Meghan will be expanding her lifestyle brand, As Ever Pantary, which her team hinted at in a newsletter released a few days ago.

The former Suits actress' spokesperson said, "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer – enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new."

In a special message, Meghan expressed gratitude towards the positive reviews received by the public.

"This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun-drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast."

Meghan made an exciting announcement, sharing that the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase "next week," which is the Duchess of Sussex's birthday week.

On the other hand, fans are looking forward to a birthday post from King Charles' daughter-in-law as she often gives rare insight into her family's heartfelt moments since returning to social media.