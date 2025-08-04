Prince Harry issues legal action after refuting Prince Andrew fight claims

Prince Harry is springing into legal action once again after claims about an alleged fight between him and his uncle Prince Andrew emerged in a new book.

In an excerpt published in royal historian Andrew Lownie’s book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, stated that Harry ended up giving his uncle a “bloody nose” in 2013 after Andrew had said something behind Harry’s back.

Another incident quoted in the book revealed that Andrew told his nephew that his marriage to Meghan Markle would “not last more than a month”.

However, a spokesperson for Sussexes denied the King Charles’s younger son ever got in a fight with Prince Andrew and the alleged comments about Meghan were never said to Harry.

Following the statement, the author issued a statement of his own claiming that he stands by his “reliable” source.

Now, a report by Newsweek revealed that Prince Harry is taking legal action against the publication that is serialising the book.

“Such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks made in the Daily Mail’s story, I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry’s counsel has been sent to the Mail.”

It is also possible that Harry may have been irked by the scathing response of the author. On Saturday, the author has said that he had “no reason to make this up”.

He stated, “On the other hand, it is understandable that Prince Harry’s spokesman should seek to deny the story which has shades of the altercation he had with his brother. I’m afraid there is a long history of the Duke of Sussex being economical with the truth.”

The legal action comes as Harry has been slowly winding down his lawsuits, having won some, lost others and abandoned one. It remains to be seen if the legal letter would turn into an actual lawsuit.