Princess Eugenie beats Kate Middleton to new title in surprising move

Princess Eugenie has garnered popularity for her services to the royal family despite being a non-working member in the firm.

King Charles has assigned Eugenie to take on important tasks on behalf of him, a clear sign of how much he adores his niece. Apart from her position in the royal family, the 35-year-old has also been elevating her fashion as she receives new honour.

In her recent appearances, Eugenie has been opting for more stylish pieces with a more flowy touch which seems to complement her figure and also exude a level of elegance. Style writer Alessia Armenise dubbed the princess as “2025’s best-dressed royal” in her piece for Hello! magazine.

She noted that while Kate Middleton is known to attract attention for her style but Eugenie had risen to the occasion as she has “quietly been elevating her wardrobe, and it’s impossible not to notice”.

While the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have worked with professional stylists before, it is unclear who is behind the new era for the royal.

One of the most praised looks were from Royal Ascot’s last day when Eugenie wore the bright-coloured Twist Neck Crepe Midi Dress by Whistles. Before that, she had worn a tradition-defying two piece – a high-waisted long skirt with a coffee-coloured crop top.

However, the most popular ended up being the simple Diane von Furstenberg Elliot Belted Maxi Dress in olive green, which she wore in May during her visit to Horatio’s Garden. It showed Eugenie’s more personal side as she mingled with the patients at the hospital and looked as if she were in her most natural element.