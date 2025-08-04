Meghan Markle breaks silence after King Charles upstages her business

The Duchess of Sussex is teasing an As Ever surprise on her 44th birthday

Meghan Markle is hitting back after King Charles overshadowed her As Ever surprise with a product drop of his own.

On August 3, the 76-year-old monarch unveiled his new Balmoral Pet Collection, a line of luxury treats and accessories for dogs. The launch came just hours before his son Prince Harry’s wife Meghan prepares to drop new products under her lifestyle brand after days of teasing.

The Duchess of Sussex took to social media just hours ahead of her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, to drop one final teaser. Her official As Ever Instagram account posted a short clip of Meghan carrying a basket filled with her Napa Valley Rosé, which she re-posted on her personal Instagram account.

“Goodness in a glass. Right around the corner,” read the caption. “Cheers to August!”

Just days prior, the former Suits actress teased that she is releasing a “vintage” of her beloved wine, making the announcement via her newsletter.

“Our new vintage of As ever’s beloved rose is available next week,” she further confirmed on social media.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ range of luxury dog products include tweed coats, biscuits, treat pouch, collar and a matching lead, and a food bowl adorned with the royal coat of arms.