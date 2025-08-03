Taylor Swift superfan Flavor Flav commemorates special Swiftie event

Taylor Swift has trademarked the month of August with her song of the same name, as fans have made it into a tradition to celebrate the month every year.
King Swiftie – as Flavor Flav is known in the Swiftie community was quick to commemorate the moment with a social media post on Friday, August.
The rapper took to X and posted the lyrics of Swift’s song, August, as the air turned salty and the doors grew rusty on the first morning of the month.
“Canceled all my plans,” the Public Enemy hitmaker wrote, quoting lyrics from the Grammy winner’s song.
Other Swifties too celebrated the event flocking to the post together, with one writing, “King Swiftie doing August role call,” which Flav retweeted.
While another added, “Taylor Swift ur month is hereee.”
A third chimed in, “The way we turned August 1st into a national holiday without it being a national holiday” and “Its Swiftie season!.”
Swift’s famous song from her 2022 album, Folklore, resurfaces the charts every year around August as fans set records with millions of streams every year.
