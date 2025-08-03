Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Protesters walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Palestine Action Group's March for Humanity in Sydney, Australia, August 3, 2025. — Reuters

Tens of thousands of demonstrators braved pouring rain to march across Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge on Sunday calling for peace and aid deliveries in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where a humanitarian crisis has been worsening.

Nearly two years into a war that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 60,000 people in Gaza, governments and humanitarian organisations say a shortage of food is leading to widespread starvation.

Some of those attending the march, called by its organisers the 'March for Humanity', carried pots and pans as symbols of the hunger.

"Enough is enough," said Doug, a man in his 60s with a shock of white hair. "When people from all over the world gather together and speak up, then evil can be overcome."

Marchers ranged from the elderly to families with young children. Among them was WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Many carried umbrellas. Some waved Palestinian flags and chanted "We are all Palestinians."

New South Wales police and the state's premier last week tried to block the march from taking place on the bridge, a city landmark and transport thoroughfare, saying the route could cause safety hazards and transport disruption. The state's Supreme Court ruled on Saturday that it could go ahead.

Police said they were deploying hundreds of personnel and urged marchers to remain peaceful.

Police were also present in Melbourne, where a similar protest march was taking place.

Diplomatic pressure ramped up on Israel in recent weeks. France and Canada have said they will recognise a Palestinian state, and Britain says it will follow suit unless Israel addresses the humanitarian crisis and reaches a ceasefire.

Australia's centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he supports a two-state solution and Israel's denial of aid and killing of civilians "cannot be defended or ignored", but has not recognised Palestine.

Therese Curtis, a marcher in her 80s, said she had the human right and privilege of good medical care in Australia.

"But the people in Palestine are having their hospitals bombed, they're being denied a basic right of medical care and I'm marching specifically for that," she said.