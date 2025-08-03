Prince Harry slams book claims of physical altercation with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry has firmly denied allegations made in a new book that claims he got into a physical altercation with his uncle, Prince Andrew, and that Andrew made derogatory remarks about Meghan Markle.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex stated to People magazine, "I can confirm neither of those things are true. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

The allegations come from a new book titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by author Andrew Lownie. According to the book, a heated argument between Harry and Andrew broke out at a family gathering in 2013 over "something Andrew said behind Harry's back," which reportedly escalated to the point where "punches were thrown" and Andrew was left with a bloody nose.

The book also claims that Andrew privately questioned Harry's relationship with Meghan, calling her an "opportunist" and suggesting the marriage wouldn't last.

The book portrays Prince Andrew as a controversial figure, highlighting his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his fall from royal duties.

It also alleges that Prince William has worked behind the scenes to push Andrew out of Royal Lodge, the Windsor estate he occupies, and has privately expressed disdain for Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Despite the longstanding tensions within the family, Prince Harry has expressed a desire for reconciliation.

In an interview with the BBC in May, Harry said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore." However, he also emphasized his priority is protecting his wife and children.