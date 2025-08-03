King Charles fears Prince Harry 'betrayal' despite peace summit

'Trumatised' King Charles fears 'betrayal' amid Prince Harry peace talks

The world witnessed King Charles and Prince Harry's aides meeting for peace talks in London, but the chances of reconciliation between the royals and the Sussexes are reportedly rare.

According to a royal commentator, the Duke of Sussex is 'desperate' to make amends with his family, which was evident in his interview with the BBC after losing his UK security case.

He expressed concerns about his father's cancer, saying he doesn't know how much time is left to resolve the feud.

However, Hilary Fordwich claimed that the monarch is "traumatised" from Harry's "string of betrayal" in past, which might delay the father-son reunion.

In a conversation with Fox News, she said, "Harry is now desperate. While this self-serving gesture is notable, it won’t do much to mitigate suspicion and caution on the royal side."

"King Charles is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatised by a string of betrayals," Hilary shared.

The royal expert added that the monarch is being "cautious and wary' regarding fearing further unsavoury leaks, especially private Royal Family gatherings being publicised yet again."