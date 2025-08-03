Meghan Markle receives crucial warning amid Netflix deal negotiations

Meghan Markle is reportedly in the midst of negotiations with Netflix for a new deal as the multimillion-dollar deal for the Sussexes is set to expire in few weeks.

However, the deal is expected to be made at a much-reduced amount as the executives reconsider their investment in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After Meghan received a brutal blow about the ranking of her cooking show at the streaming giant, the former Suits actress was issued an important warning about her next step.

It was revealed that With Love, Meghan, could not even make it to the top 300 programmes in the first half of this year, when her legal drama continued to garner massive popularity. According to PR expert Edward Coram-James, he wasn’t surprised that the show was a flop.

“The initial surge, which reached the top 10 for a day or two, was mainly driven by curiosity about Meghan Markle,” he told Express UK. “However, the quick decline to 383rd place worldwide shows that people didn’t stick around because the content didn’t keep their interest."

The expert explained that while Meghan was able to get the audience with her star power, she could not make them stay for long as the show “didn’t have enough story depth or a unique angle to make them want to keep watching”.

For the next season, which is expected to next year, the PR guru is not expecting a big jump un ranking unless “there’s a major change up in content, Season 2 might face similar challenges”.

Moreover, Coram-James urged that Meghan should focus on her lifestyle brand as it represents her better and properly fits her style more.

“Going forward, Meghan should double down on As Ever,” he continued. “The product line plays perfectly to her strengths and directly connects with consumers who admire her style and values.”