Prince Harry, Prince Andrew fight: Shocking details uncovered

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew seemingly had tensions brewing for years before a physical fight broke out between the two during a family event.

In an excerpt from royal biographer Andrew Lownie’s book about the disgraced Duke of York, it revealed that Harry and his uncle had a “heated argument” in 2013 after “something Andrew said behind Harry’s back”, via DailyMail.

The episode escalated as “punches were thrown” and “Harry get the better of Andrew by all accounts”. He and managed to give his uncle “a bloody nose” before their fight was broken up.

Elsewhere in the book, it was revealed that Andrew has also made a comment about Meghan Markle before Harry’s marriage, which again did not sit right with the Duke of Sussex.

After Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019, following his sex scandal and ties to Jefferey Epstein, he told his nephew Harry that his marriage to Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, would “not last more than a month”.

Andrew also accused Harry of going “bonkers” and not doing “any due diligence into her past” before the wedding in 2018.

The insider cited in the book claims that Harry later told his brother, Prince William, that “he hated Andrew”. The book also claimed that there “have been tensions” between Andrew and William as well.