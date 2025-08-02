Khloe Kardashian opens up about caring for Tristan Thompson's brother

Khloe Kardashian reveals caring for former fiancé's disabled brother

Khloe Kardashian has turned heads as she revealed that she is currently looking after her ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson’s younger brother, Amari.

The 41-year-old reality star, who shares two children – Tatum and True – with Thompson, 34, lives in her posh $20M Hidden Hills home with three other people.

During an episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said, “For those who don’t know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled.”

Amari, 18, has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), a rare form of epilepsy that severely impacts his ability to walk or talk.

Later in the conversation, The Kardashians star shared that following the sudden death of Tristan’s mother, Andrea, in 2023, she stepped in to take care of Amari.

Speaking exclusively, she added, “People are always like, why did I do that? Me and Tristan aren’t together, why would I take on helping with Amari?

“But when I met Tristan and his family, oh my gosh, like nine, almost 10 years ago, which is crazy. When I met them, Andrea, Tristan’s mom and I, we became such good friends. I would help her with Amari medically. She would have questions. She would need connections to certain doctors, and I would help with that. So I was very much involved in all of his medical appointments when Andrea was here.”

The Khloe and Lamar alum also expressed how much she loves having Amari as a part of her life.

For the unversed, Khloe and the NBA players parted ways in 2021 after dating for five years.