Prince Harry's diary sharing seen as 'key' step toward royal reconciliation

Prince Harry is believed to share have agreed to share his diary dates with the royal family-a move being considered a significant concession, according to a veteran royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex's offer is seen as a sincere and genuine effort to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and the rest of the royal family.

This development follows reports that aides of Prince Harry and King Charles held a secret meeting last month, during which Harry reportedly took further steps to avoid any embarrassing scheduling conflicts with His Majesty.

'Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'de-conflicting' with his family,' a source said of the decision.

Veteran royal expert Jennie Bond noted that Prince Harry's apparent peace offering indicates he is acknowledging his ongoing ties to the Royal Family.

'If it's true that Harry has agreed to share his diary, then it clearly is a concession that he acknowledges he is still part of the Royal Family,' she explained to The Mirror.

An insider echoes Bond's sentiments, describing the Duke of Sussex's move was a 'significant gesture.'

'Harry still doesn't like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won't change,' they told the DailyMail.

They added that by sharing his diary, Harry is allowing the Royal Family to be informed of his plans and schedule, which could help reduce friction and potential clashes going forward.