King Charles surprises Britons with big decision after Princess Anne kidnapper's release

King Charles III has made surprising announcement amid reports of his younger sister Princess Anne's kidnapper's release.

The 76-year-old monarch has reportedly put his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's luxury helicopter on the market.

The monarch has decided to sell the eight-seater red 2009 Sikorsky and will instead use two environmentally friendly jets, believed to cost £8.5m each.

The opulent interior of the late Queen's helicopter has been revealed for the first time after it was put on sale. Spacious grey leather seats are matched with a blue carpet, while a magazine rack, a wooden clock and tinted windows complete the design.

The listing, by helicopter broker AeroAsset, boasts that it has only had 'one owner since new' and is a 'Head of State Aircraft'. It has had 5222 hours of flying and comes with 'ultraleather and ultrasuede interior panel upholstery,'

The Queen made innumerable trips in her helicopter, including one from Sandringham to Windsor a few months before she died. The royal family have flown the helicopter for 15 years, between 2009 and 2024.

Her personal Range Rover, which she used between 2006 and 2008, is also up for auction. The 2006 L322 model features a distinctive ornament of a labrador with a grouse in its mouth.

It also has a number of unique features including side steps, mud flaps, a made-to-measure dog guard for Elizabeth II's canine companions and extra wiring for security measures.

It is worth mentioning here that the royal family now uses the new AgustaWestland AW139s, which run on 50 per cent sustainable aviation fuel.

The latest report comes after Ian Ball, the man who attempted to kidnap Princess Anne in 1974, was released from a high-security facility.