Queen Elizabeth's beloved vehicle to be sold to highest bidder

Queen Elizabeth Range Rover to go under the hammer at Silverstone Festival.

A Range Rover once personally driven by the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to be auctioned at the Silverstone Festival on August 23, with bids expected to reach between £50,000 and £70,000.

Finished in Tonga Green, the luxury 4.2-litre Supercharged V8 served as the monarch’s personal transport from 2006 to 2008 and carries several distinctive modifications made specifically for her use.

Offered by Iconic Auctioneers, the vehicle holds a unique place in royal history, having been used by the Queen at a number of high-profile occasions including the 2007 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

For collectors, it represents a rare chance to own a piece of motoring heritage with unmatched royal provenance.

During her ownership, the vehicle was fitted with custom steps to make entry easier, along with grab rails at the rear for added support though these have since been removed.

Behind the scenes, the Range Rover was upgraded with enhanced cabling to power advanced security systems and communications equipment, ensuring it met the demands of royal duty.

Other bespoke features included protective mudguards and a range of modifications tailored specifically to the Queen’s needs.

Having clocked up 120,000 miles, the vehicle comes with full service records. According to Iconic Auctioneers, this supercharged V8 model is believed to be the only one of its kind ever purchased by the Royal Household, making it a truly unique piece of motoring and royal history.