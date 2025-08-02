James Middleton delights fans with adorable video of his son

James Middleton has offered fans a rare glimpse into his home life, sharing a heartwarming video from a family outing with his wife, Alizée Thevenet, and their young son, Inigo Gabriel.

The soon to be two-year-old was captured getting up to some “cheeky” antics during a forest hike, with James filming as Inigo trotted along the trail behind his mother and two of the family’s beloved dogs.

In the sweet clip, the little boy scrambled up a leafy path, clutching a stick which he gleefully tapped against Alizée’s backpack after chasing her down making for a moment as charming as it was mischievous.

“My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy. How are you nearly 2 already?” James captioned the post, adding, “Everyone says it goes fast… but I didn’t realise it would be this fast.”

Protective of his son’s privacy, James filmed Inigo only from behind, keeping his face hidden from view.

Royal fans were quick to gush over the adorable moments, with one popular comment noting the family resemblance in personality: “I can imagine him and Prince Louis having a very fun mischievous time.”

Prince Louis the youngest child of James’s sister, Princess Kate, and Prince William has become well-known for his own expressions, making the comparison a fitting one for the Middleton family’s charming little adventurer.

Middleton’s latest family clip has sparked a wave of affectionate reactions from royal fans, many noting how much his son Inigo’s streak mirrors that of his cousin, Prince Louis.

During recent royal appearances, the 7 year old Louis has famously fiddled with his father’s uniform and mimicked his older brother, Prince George.

In James’s video, fans were quick to comment on the cheeky charm.

“He’s adorable, even when he’s trying to push his beautiful mum into the water! And those cute doggies too—what a lovely family,” one admirer wrote.

Another reflected on the fleeting nature of childhood, “The days are long, but the years are short. I hope he stays adventurous always! What an adorable trot he has.”

One viewer summed it up with a laugh, simply exclaiming, “Trying to push mum in,” followed by a string of crying with laughter emojis.