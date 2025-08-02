Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘clash’ with King Charles over new plans

King Charles is seemingly growing frustrated with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new decision which will have an immense impact on his reign.

The Prince and Princess of Wales – who are already preparing to take the throne at a “moment’s notice” by the Palace amid the King’s ongoing cancer treatment – are now taking major steps as the family is undergoing a major transition.

Last month, Prince George marked his 12th birthday, which meant that that royal protocols and rules will now tighten for the young royal as his official training as the future monarch begins. Keeping that in mind, the William and Kate are eyeing the massive Fort Belvedere for their next home.

However, their decision appears to have irked the King, who is “fuming” over William and Kate, according palace sources.

The gothic 18th Century property is expected to “take millions to renovate” and the Charles “sees it as an unnecessary extravagance”, per Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, via Yahoo!.

Since his ascension to the throne in 2022, Charles has been working towards a slimmed-down monarchy to alleviate the financial pressure on the Crown. He has been cutting down the budgets across royal family – from ending grace-and-favour residences to extended members to restricting the number of working royals.

Hence, the big move from William and Kate is pouring cold water on all of Charles’s plans. The report shared that the Wales have “outgrown Adelaide Cottage” and Fort Belvedere seemingly has “all” the thing they need.

They are focused on “privacy” and “space” and it is also a good choice since it has “history, land, and proximity to Eton.”

The plans for the big move were first reported by Mail on Sunday, in which sources revealed that while the Waleses were initially slated to take the Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s stubborn resistance to evict led the couple to look at different options.