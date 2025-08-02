Princess Anne 'kidnapper' makes new claim after release

Princess Anne's kidnapper makes new claim after release

Ian Ball, who attempted to kidnap Princess Anne in 1974 has finally been released from psychiatric detention.

The 77-year-old gunman, who left Broadmoor Hospital on probation in 2019 following his indefinite confinement under the Mental Health Act, has now been freed from the high-security facility.

He has claimed he is innocent nearly six years after his release. The Princess Royal kept her cool when Ball, then 26, forced her to “come with me for a day or two. She replied “not bloody likely."

Royal security officials and the Princess Royal have been notified about Ball's release. Buckingham Palace has not issued any statement regarding the matter.

Ball has spent most of his adult life in the psychiatric hospital. He was 26 when the courts ordered his detention following a violent incident in March 1974.

Ball stalked Princess Anne before blocking her vehicle with his Ford Escort on a London street. He threatened her with firearms and physically grabbed her arm whilst her then-spouse, Captain Mark Phillips, pulled her in the opposite direction, tearing her velvet gown.

Four men who intervened were shot during the attack - the royal's protection officer, her driver, a police officer and a reporter.

Ball later pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to kidnapping charges and two counts of attempted murder.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ball said: "I'm an innocent, sane man because I had good reason to believe the gunpowder had been taken out of the bullets and another girl had been substituted for Princess Anne."

Ball alleges the incident was orchestrated as a "hoax" with an unidentified police officer called Frank, who supposedly emptied his ammunition and arranged for someone else to impersonate the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter.

He has written a self-published work titled "To Kidnap A Princess" in which he asserts his innocence.

Ball claims his motivation was publicity for his autobiography, expecting to earn £10,000 in royalties. He considers apologising to those he shot would be pointless.

Ball told the outlet that Princess Anne "wasn't bothered on the night" and claimed: "I didn't scare her. I was more scared than she was."

According to the Ministry of Justice, Individuals released under restriction orders can be returned to hospital if their mental condition worsens and they present an unmanageable community risk.