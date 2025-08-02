John Cena babyface comeback at SummerSlam 2025

John Cena, the face of the WWE, officially reverted to his babyface persona on the latest episode of SummerSlam 2025.

In the heartfelt segment, Cena thanked Cody Rhodes for “forcing” him into a Street Fight at SummerSlam. He was waiting for a kick in the a** from the last fight months.

While taking a dig at The Rock, Cena said he flushed everything “down the toilet” just to make shocking TV. The people who gave him this shitty idea left him “high and dry.”

Cena said he wants to return home with a championship belt.

The Champ admitted that, despite being good friends, he didn’t listen to Rhodes and took The Rock’s deal. Now, he wants to leave WWE and return home with a championship belt.

In a surprise gesture, Cody Rhodes took off his jacket and grabbed two beer cans and toasted with Cena in the ring. Cody said, “Welcome back, John Cena.”

This change in Cena’s attitude came just before SummerSlam, in which he was going to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes.

“Finally, over my BS, as we see Cody Rhodes take on the greatest of all time at my best.” Cena also declared that the “only platinum rapper who’s showing up to whoop your a** is me.”

During the promo, the audience gave a lot of babyface reactions to "Mr. P" as he proclaimed to bring back the “real John Cena” for the upcoming August 3 fight.

SummerSlam Street Fight match marked the return of the Champ. The fans remained vocal about the “Leader of Cenation” return in the ring with his signature “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” persona. It seems like the moment they have been waiting for has arrived.

John Cena expressed his desire to be remembered and wants his fans to win, as he is done with all the nonsense and distractions.

The Chain Gang Soldier and Cody Rhodes are set to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship on August 3 at SummerSlam 2025. This match will be the main fight scheduled on the second night of the two-day event.

