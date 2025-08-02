Meghan Markle's mysterious medical condition: What happened to Duchess

Meghan Markle, who's mother of Prince Harry's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, experience unexpected health condition during her pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex, in the first episode of her podcast Confessions Of A Female Founder, spoke about mysterious medical complications she suffered after giving birth to her and Harry's first child.

Meghan revealed she was diagnosed with postpartum pre-eclampsia, a condition similar to pre-eclampsia which affects women during pregnancy, describing it as "so rare" and "so scary".

The former Suits star, who joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, explained: "You're still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn't know what is happening, quietly and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people."

"You're still trying to show up, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares."

As per medical experts, Postpartum pre-eclampsia is a serious condition linked to high blood pressure which occurs most commonly within the first seven days of a birth.

It can be a risk up to six weeks after delivery, according to the charity the Preeclampsia Foundation.

The NHS adds symptoms include severe headaches, vision problems, pain below the ribs, vomiting and sudden swelling of the feet, ankles, face and hands.

If it was left untreated, it can lead to serious complications including, convulsions, liver and blood clotting disorders and strokes, asper health professionals.

Meghan and Harry are currently enjoying life with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Archie was born in May 2019 in London year before the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals, while Lilibet was born in June 2021 in California.