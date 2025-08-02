Piers Morgan reaches out to Meghan Markle with new show: Surprising

Piers Morgan, who had temporarily buried feud with Meghan Markle, reached out to the Duchess of Sussex with unexpected claim in a newly launched live TV show.

The outspoken British TV presenter seemingly reignited the feud with Prince Harry's wife as he tried to remind fans how Meghan's attempt to destroy his career backfired after a new survey.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host turned his guns at the former Suits star in a grueling TV interview on BBC Newsnight on Thursday (July 31).

It comes amid reports that YouTube is on the rise after a recent study by Ofcom showed that the social media platform has officially overtaken several TV channels, including his old employer ITV.

When he was asked how he went from GMB, Morgan made sure to thank the Duchess for the backlash he received back in 2021. He surprisingly credited Meghan for his recent success.

“Well the simple answer would be Meghan Markle because without her contribution I wouldn’t have left Good Morning Britain and then become a free agent," said Morgan

He continued: "I began to notice with my own children how they were consuming content. So, I’ve got three boys, 32, 28, and 24, and a 13-year-old daughter and none of them watched regular television.

“I hate to tell you this because we’re doing this in a conventional television way, but they won’t be watching like this. They will watch clips on social media, be it on X, or Facebook, or TikTok, or Instagram, but they won’t sit and watch this at 10.30pm at night.”

Sharing his thoughts on the explosive survey by the UK watchdog, Morgan added: “Now we have this new survey that’s come out from Ofcom which makes it crystal clear that not only is YouTube the future, but that even the great, mighty, BBC – which I’m a big fan of which is why I'm appearing on it now.

“And honestly, in about five years time, YouTube will be number one by a mile.”

When he was asked what the results of this survey could mean for his old employers at ITV, he simply replied: "That's what happens when you get rid of people like me and I go to YouTube. Thank you, Meghan."

He went on to tease it "can't afford me anymore" as he urged investors to give him a call.