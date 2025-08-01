Shakira makes history with new record during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour

Shakira added another feather to her cap with a new achievement during her historic Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The Queen of Latin Music has set a surprising record with one million tickets sold in Mexico.

On Thursday, July 31, concert promoter OCESA announced the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is an unprecedented figure and a statement of impact as powerful as the historic record of her 12 sold-out dates at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City," the company stated in a press release. "One million tickets… in a country of 129 million inhabitants!"

The Waka Waka hitmaker marked the milestone with the 26 concerts that she has included in total in the Latin American country, divided in two phases.

After making history in March with seven consecutive sold-out shows at Estadio GNP Seguros, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will return to the Mexican capital for another series of five concerts on August 26, 27, 29, and 30, and on September 18, for a total of 12.

This will make the Colombian icon the first artist to achieve such a number of dates in this major venue, formerly known as Foro Sol.

Additionally, Shakira, 40, might soon surpass the nine-show mark at Estadio GNP Seguros, as she continues to add dates to the tour to meet overwhelming demand and sell out tickets.