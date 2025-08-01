Kensington Palace makes statement after William, Kate receive powers from King

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office shared a message on social media after the royal couple received huge powers from King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media team marked August 1 with their monthly 'rewind' feature, a tradition they've carried forward as the future King and Queen.

With a title 'Welcome to the July rewind,' Kensington Palace re-shared special moments marked by the Wales family in the last month.

At first, a video was posted featuring two years of William's passion project, Homewards.

Next on the list was Princess Kate's surprise outing at the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital, where she planted Catherine’s Rose.

Notably, William and Kate grabbed the spotlight with their stunning appearances during the French State Visit. The mother-of-three beamed in a tiara, wearing a beautiful red gown.

From Wimbledon to Women's Euro 2025, it is fair to say that the highlight of July was Wales' kids. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's outing with their parents at major sports events made headlines.

On the other hand, little Louis was also seen in a video released to mark his eldest brother's 12th birthday.

Prince William ended the month of July by paying tribute to the guardians of wildlife on World Ranger Day.

It is pertinent to mention that the July rewind comes after a Palace insider claimed that the monarch "leans" on William and Kate to take over more powerful roles amid his cancer treatment.