Zara Tindall leaves Kate, Beatrice behind with spectacular fashion game

Zara Tindall leaves Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice behind by securing a coveted position on Tatler's 2025 best dressed list in Britain.

The esteemed society magazine revealed its annual top 10 lineup today, with this year's theme spotlighting glamorous celebrity 'nepo babies.'

Topping the chart were half-sisters Lady Lola Bute and Jazzy de Lisser in joint first place, while Princess Andre followed closely in second.

Interestingly, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales was previously held the top spot in 2022.

However, 44-year-old Zara Tindall earned her place at number seven, receiving praise for her consistently refined fashion choices. She joins other stylish royals on the list, including Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who was ranked fifth.

Tatler celebrated Zara's timeless elegance in these words: 'Riding with polish and dressing with panache, Princess Anne's daughter is a vision on and off the horse.

'Her recent wardrobe hits have been nothing short of spectacular, from the perfect Rebecca Vallance tea dresses at Ascot to the tailored Fairfax & Favor pieces at Badminton.'

In contrast, last year saw Princess Beatrice clinch the top spot, marking a style evolution from her memorable 2011 appearance at William and Kate's wedding, where her bold Philip Treacy hat became a viral sensation.

In 2024, Tatler hailed Beatrice as a 'beacon of sartorial elegance.'