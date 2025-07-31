Cash Cobain spills beans on how Justin Bieber brewed ‘Swag’ title track

Cash Cobain spilled the beans from sliding into Justin Bieber’s inbox to finally working together on a song.

The sexy drill trailblazer collaborated with the Baby hitmaker on the latter’s surprise album’s title track.

The music maestros first got linked when the pop star raved over the rapper’s Trippin on a Yacht track.

"Everybody would just send me that sh–, so I just followed bro and I wrote, 'Now we got to work. We got to get something in,'" Cash, whose real name is Cashmere Lavon Small, recalled. "He was like, 'All right, bet. Definitely got to do it, I f*** with your sh*t.'"

Shortly after, the two met at Bieber’s home, where they casually worked together, experimenting with beats and ideas.

"I never got to really see him really locked in, like, on some Justin Bieber sh*t. I’m pretty sure that sh*t will be fire," Cash was impressed by Bieber’s dedication during the session.

The week of SWAG, the Fisherrr rapper heard back from the Stay singer that he was "going to try to get" one of their collabs on the album.

the 27-year-old record producer did some changes to the version which eventually made the cut for Bieber’s latest album, SWAG.

"I’m like, 'All right, bet.' So I fixed it up and then the next day or the day after the next day, that sh*t was out."

The track, featuring Eddie Benjamin alongside Cash , appears as the 18th song on the album. SWAG debuted strongly on the charts, landing at number two on the Billboard 200.