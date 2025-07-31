Archie emerges as 'favourite' after Harry overshadowed by William's children

In a surprising turn of events, the number of newborns named George and Louis declined in 2024, indicating that the royal-inspired surge in their popularity may be fading.

Both names have remained popular choices for for baby boys in recent years, largely thanks to Prince William and Princess Kate naming their sons George and Louis.

Following Prince George's birth, the name quickly rose in popularity, becoming the second most popular boys' name in England and Wales for three consecutive years-2018, 2019, and 2020.

According to newly released data from the office for National Statistics, by 2024, George slipped to sixth place with 3,257 babies given the name that year.

The trend of George gradually falling one spot each year since 2021 continued, but 2024 marked the most significant drop yet.

Similarly, the names Louis also lost ground, falling two places to become the 47th most popular names, with 1,092 babies receiving the name.

When it comes to girls names, Charlotte maintained its position at 23rd place, with 1,418 girls given the name in 2024-possibly inspired by the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter. The name has remained remarkably steady in the rankings since 2014, holding the same spot at both the start and end of the decade.

Meanwhile, outside the Wales family, the name Archie-chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their eldest son-continued to rise in popularity. In 2024, Archie ranked 10th among boys' names, with 2,575 newborns given the name.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught at risk of losing spotlight to by Prince William's children.

The couple face the loss of their $100 million Netflix deal, royal experts warn that the couple's future prospects appear bleak.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, royal commentator Robert Jobson stated that Prince Harry's popularity is steadily declining as public attention shifts to the younger royals-Prince William's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Robert added that the Sussexes are attempting to capitalise on their celebrity status because they know the spotlight will soon belong to the next generation.

'They are 40 years olds. They are not young royals,' the royal expert explained.

'They are different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players.'